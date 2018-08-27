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POWs, MIAs Betrayed & Attacked by McCain
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577 views • August 27, 2018
Part of McCain’s legacy that won’t be talked about by mainstream media is how he blocked attempts to free over 700 POWs left behind in Vietnam by the US government. In spite of documents, witnesses, satellite photos, ransom offers — McCain attacked families calling them “hoaxers”, “conspiracy theorists”, “dime-store Rambos”. A real “hero”.
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