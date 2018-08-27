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Historic Win Against Monsanto!
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930 views • August 27, 2018
Is America the Most Dangerous Place to Give Birth?; Does New York want to tax kids with cancer?; West Virginia does a u-turn on it’s vaccine mandates; Asbestos is back; The lawyers who took on Big Ag and won!
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