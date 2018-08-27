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REVEALED: Only 10% of Secret Monsanto Documents Used in Trial, Says Winning Attorney
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494 views • August 27, 2018
Lead attorney Brent Wisner and co-counsel Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. say they have far more incriminating documents from Monsanto yet to be released in this exclusive interview!
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