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MONSANTO COVER-UP: INSIDE THE TRIAL
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16 views • August 27, 2018
Explosive interview with two of the attorneys who took down chemical giant, Monsanto. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Brent Wisner together for the first time since last week's verdict, on The Highwire. You won't want to miss this! Thursday, 11am PST.
#MONSANTO #TRUTHWINS #BE BRAVE #THEHIGHWIRE
#MONSANTO #TRUTHWINS #BE BRAVE #THEHIGHWIRE
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