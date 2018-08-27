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Florida mass shooting two days before the primaries -- Black flag or coincidence?
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265 views • August 27, 2018
WildNews.us – Is mass shooting at Florida Madden Video gaming tournament has anything to do with the Florida primary elections? Is it a black flag to help RINO’s and establishment Democrats win? – Deep State’s strategy to re-place President Donald Trump is to go after the his family and the families of the Trump’s cabinet officials. It is a plan to be able to blackmail the cabinet to vote President Trump unfit for office and a 25th Amendment coup --
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