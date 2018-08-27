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MMR VACCINE KILLS TWO BABIES
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80 views • August 27, 2018
MMR VACCINE KILLS TWO BABIES; The Island Nation of Samoa is reeling. Officials have seized all MMR Vaccines, and ordered practitioners to cease use of the vaccine pending further investigation. HighWire reveals this is not the first story of tragedy in the tumultous history of the MMR #vaccine.
Follow The HighWire with Del Bigtree Thursdays at 11am pacific. This is The #HighWire
Follow The HighWire with Del Bigtree Thursdays at 11am pacific. This is The #HighWire
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