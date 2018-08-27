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VAXXED: Pulling Back the Curtain!
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71 views • August 27, 2018
The film they didn't want you to see and how Big Pharma failed to take it down; Del demonstrates why vaccines are the death of herd immunity; and the incredible response to our million-view video from last week!
#SayItNow
#TheHighWireEpisode64
#SayItNow
#TheHighWireEpisode64
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