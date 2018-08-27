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Hello from Kathryn Rose Newey - Author of Unique Novels with Environmental & Animal Rights Messages
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11 views • August 27, 2018
My name is Kathryn Rose Newey and I am the author of unique novels which incorporate environmental issues and animal rights into my books.
This video channel is about highlighting nature conservation and wildlife issues related to the issues appearing in my books.
Catch up with me and my books at my website KathrynRoseNewey.com or my Facebook Page KathrynRoseNeweyAuthor.
Let's save the Earth together, one story at a time.
This video channel is about highlighting nature conservation and wildlife issues related to the issues appearing in my books.
Catch up with me and my books at my website KathrynRoseNewey.com or my Facebook Page KathrynRoseNeweyAuthor.
Let's save the Earth together, one story at a time.
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