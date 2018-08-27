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Super Stars of Science- Yehuda Shoenfeld, MD and Christopher Exley, PhD
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44 views • August 27, 2018
An exclusive sit-down interview with Dr. Yehuda Shoenfeld & Christopher Exley, PhD joins us in-studio, LIVE from Lisbon, Portugal!
LIVE from Lisbon with the Super Heroes of Science - we've traveled this far for a reason!
This is The #HighWire
LIVE from Lisbon with the Super Heroes of Science - we've traveled this far for a reason!
This is The #HighWire
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