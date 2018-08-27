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Big Pharma Propaganda Exposed + Are Vaccines Creating Super Bugs?!
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1569 views • August 27, 2018
Curtains Close On Monsanto, No One Is Safe From The Real Vaccine Danger, and Who’s Afraid of Pharma’s Big Bad Wolf... not us
This is The #HighWire!
This is The #HighWire!
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