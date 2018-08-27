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New Organ Destroys Vaccine Science
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13 views • August 27, 2018
"Discovery of a new human organ destroys settled science. This is the #HighWire.
Get out on The #HighWire every Thursday at 11am pacific
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Get out on The #HighWire every Thursday at 11am pacific
Follow us:
Instagram @HighWireTalk
Twitter. @HighWireTalk
facebook www.facebook.com/highwiretalk
Youtube www.tinyurl.com/highwiretalk
iTunes www.tinyurl.com/highwireonitunes"
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