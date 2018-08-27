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OATH OF OFFICE; KNOW THE LAW; KNOW YOUR ENEMY!
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24 views • August 27, 2018
This video, is the first video in a series of shows that I call the “red pill series”. A series of shows that will address the workings of the Bill of Rights. Each show will deal with one of the amendments within the Bill of Rights. And, when all of the shows are pieced together, will reveal the intent of our nations founders, as well as the intent of law.
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