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Four Faces of Messiah
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19 views • August 27, 2018
The camp of Israel in the wilderness is an intentional shadow of the four faces of Ezekiel’s cherubs (Eze. 1:10) and the likenesses of John’s living creatures (Rev. 4:7)
These in turn reflect the four primary roles of the Messiah which the gospels record.
In their proximity to the throne of God, the faces of the cherubim provide an echo or reflection of these Messianic roles.
These in turn reflect the four primary roles of the Messiah which the gospels record.
In their proximity to the throne of God, the faces of the cherubim provide an echo or reflection of these Messianic roles.
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