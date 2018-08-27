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BE HEARD: HHS Conscience & Religious Freedom Division Wants Your Input On Vaccination Policy
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9 views • August 27, 2018
"HighWire with host Del Bigtree talks to Chanda Atkins (R) about the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Conscious and Religious Freedom Division, vaccine overreach and civil rights violations.
File a comment with Regulations.gov here:
https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=HHS-OCR-2018-0002-0001
File a complaint with the HHS Conscious and Religious Freedom Division here:
https://www.hhs.gov/ocr/complaints/index.html"
File a comment with Regulations.gov here:
https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=HHS-OCR-2018-0002-0001
File a complaint with the HHS Conscious and Religious Freedom Division here:
https://www.hhs.gov/ocr/complaints/index.html"
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