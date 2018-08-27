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Star Whackers: who are they
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49 views • August 27, 2018
This video is done by FED UP WARRIOR
Published on August 25, 2018
FED UP WARRIOR: "I explain who these Star Whackers are as interpreted by actor Randy Quaid. I go into details who funds and how this faction operates and runs the entertainment sector."
Mani Wyatt - really good video! Randy Quaid tells how he was frauded by the attorneys working with the banks, they had complete control of his assets, Globalist run the same scam with our homes!!!
Published on August 25, 2018
FED UP WARRIOR: "I explain who these Star Whackers are as interpreted by actor Randy Quaid. I go into details who funds and how this faction operates and runs the entertainment sector."
Mani Wyatt - really good video! Randy Quaid tells how he was frauded by the attorneys working with the banks, they had complete control of his assets, Globalist run the same scam with our homes!!!
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