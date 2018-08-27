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Del plants victory flag over Gardasil: HighWire Episode 37
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10 views • August 27, 2018
"Del plants victory flag over Gardasil, Brian Hooker takes bull by the horns, Karen Kain's holiday advice for families of vax injury, Billy Demoss lights up a marijuana debate.
#winning #endvaxinjury This. Is. HIGHWIRE
Follow HighWire on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HighWireTalk
HighWire is an ICAN Production. Visit www.icandecide.com"
#winning #endvaxinjury This. Is. HIGHWIRE
Follow HighWire on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HighWireTalk
HighWire is an ICAN Production. Visit www.icandecide.com"
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