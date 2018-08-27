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Should flirting be illegal? HighWire Episode 36
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9 views • August 27, 2018
"Should flirting be illegal? World Vaccine Disaster! Do We Care That it Causes Breast Cancer? Science Crumbling Around Us. This is #HighWire
Follow HighWire on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HighWireTalk
On YouTube at www.tinyurl.com/HighWireTalk
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On iHeartRadio at www.tinyurl.com/iHeartHighWire
On twitter and Instagram @HighWireTalk and @DelBigtree
HighWire is an ICAN Production. Visit www.icandecide.com"
Follow HighWire on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HighWireTalk
On YouTube at www.tinyurl.com/HighWireTalk
On iTunes at www.tinyurl.com/HighWireoniTunes
On iHeartRadio at www.tinyurl.com/iHeartHighWire
On twitter and Instagram @HighWireTalk and @DelBigtree
HighWire is an ICAN Production. Visit www.icandecide.com"
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