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Thinning the elderly population with The Flu Shot: HighWire Episode 39
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45 views • August 27, 2018
"Del comes clean about 2018, thinning the elderly population with flu shots, grassroots on the verge of real change….THIS. IS. HIGHWIRE
On YouTube at www.tinyurl.com/HighWireTalk
On iTunes at www.tinyurl.com/HighWireoniTunes
On iHeartRadio at www.tinyurl.com/iHeartHighWire
On twitter and Instagram @HighWireTalk and @DelBigtree
HighWire is an ICAN Production. Visit www.icandecide.com"
On YouTube at www.tinyurl.com/HighWireTalk
On iTunes at www.tinyurl.com/HighWireoniTunes
On iHeartRadio at www.tinyurl.com/iHeartHighWire
On twitter and Instagram @HighWireTalk and @DelBigtree
HighWire is an ICAN Production. Visit www.icandecide.com"
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