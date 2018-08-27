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Best of 2017 - Episode 38
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4 views • August 27, 2018
"A journey into Highwire's Best of 2017; An honest look into the future; And the REVEAL you dont want to miss. This is #HIGHWIRE. @HighWireTalk
Follow us: Facebook www.facebook.com/HighWireTalk
YouTube www.tinyurl.com/HighWireTalk
iTunes www.tinyurl.com/HighWireTalk
instagram @HighWireTalk
twitter @HighWireTalk @DelBigtree"
Follow us: Facebook www.facebook.com/HighWireTalk
YouTube www.tinyurl.com/HighWireTalk
iTunes www.tinyurl.com/HighWireTalk
instagram @HighWireTalk
twitter @HighWireTalk @DelBigtree"
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