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LA Times False Flag Operation Exposed
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4 views • August 27, 2018
"Contact Reporter Soumya Karlamangla and Los Angeles Times False Flag reporting Exposed. From Episode 42. This is #HighWire.
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Twitter. @HighWireTalk"
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