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The Greatest Lies About Autism -- JBHandley of Generation Rescue
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13 views • August 27, 2018
Co-Founder of Generation Rescue, JB Handley discusses Mainstream Media bias, the greatest lies told about autism, The Real hope of Recovery, the genesis of Generation Rescue, and more in his interview with Del Bigtree on HighWire. Tune in every Thursday at 11am pacific, @HighWireTalk
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