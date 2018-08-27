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Preparing for FLU-POCALYPSE with Dr. Mercola
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323 views • August 27, 2018
"Prepare for #FluPocalypse with tips and tools from world-renowned Dr. Joe Mercola of www.mercola.com.
Segment from Episode 35 of #HighWire with Del Bigtree.
Follow HighWire
Facebook. www.facebook.com/highwiretalk
YouTube. www.tinyurl.com/highwiretalk
ITunes. www.tinyurl.com/highwireonitunes
iheartradio. www.tinyurl.com/ihearthighwire
instagram. @HighWireTalk.
Twitter. @HighWireTalk. @DelBigtree"
Segment from Episode 35 of #HighWire with Del Bigtree.
Follow HighWire
Facebook. www.facebook.com/highwiretalk
YouTube. www.tinyurl.com/highwiretalk
ITunes. www.tinyurl.com/highwireonitunes
iheartradio. www.tinyurl.com/ihearthighwire
instagram. @HighWireTalk.
Twitter. @HighWireTalk. @DelBigtree"
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