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The Michael Ray Podcast #6 911-Was an Inside Job
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19 views • August 27, 2018
There is no doubt in my mind that 911 was an inside job. In this podcast episode I look at the event of 911. Yesterday, I came across a very interesting interview between Sarah Westell and Robert David Steele. Robert, is a very intelligent man who is in the know. He hopes as I do that President Trump will address the people on the anniversary of 9-11-01 and tell us the truth of what happened on that terrible day.
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