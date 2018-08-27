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Mad Maxine Is Bat Sh*t Crazy
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3884 views • August 27, 2018
From the "Banned" archive. InfoWars takes you on a dark journey into the criminal mind of one of Americas most corrupt and divisive politicians, congresswoman Maxine Waters.
Created by Darrin McBreen and Owen Shroyer.
Trump: Maxine Waters is 'a very low IQ individual'
Created by Darrin McBreen and Owen Shroyer.
Trump: Maxine Waters is 'a very low IQ individual'
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