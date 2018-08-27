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CBD Oil For Alcoholism
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258 views • August 27, 2018
CBD could treat alcohol abuse, drug addiction, and PTSD symptoms
New York University (NYU) researcher Dr. Esther Blessing states that CBD shows potential as a means of treating addiction and anxiety. She adds that full clinical trials will be needed to determine its effects. David Zublick and Ronnie McMullen of Ancient Life Oil unseal the truth in this special report!
New York University (NYU) researcher Dr. Esther Blessing states that CBD shows potential as a means of treating addiction and anxiety. She adds that full clinical trials will be needed to determine its effects. David Zublick and Ronnie McMullen of Ancient Life Oil unseal the truth in this special report!
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