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Jeremiah Thomas Passed
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118 views • August 27, 2018
Jeremiah Thomas, courageous pro-life warrior, passed away last night, at age 17, after a five month battle with cancer. He crossed over into eternity. He fought the good fight and finished the race. He touched so many lives in his last days. We grieve, and feel the loss with Rusty, Kendra and the whole family – and the spiritual family surrounding them.
Yet, in our grief, we remember the Word of God.
Yet, in our grief, we remember the Word of God.
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