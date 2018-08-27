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WHOLESALE Diseased Refugees Obtaining SSAN and Passport Upon Arrival
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13 views • August 27, 2018
Our immigration policy strong arms the states, FORCING them to take in these refugees which are largely military-age males - free ID, paperwork, and plugged in to all the other goodies. Why? Part of the Agenda 20-30 UN initiative to (among other things) removing ALL BORDERS - THE ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT agenda.
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