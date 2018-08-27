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Sister Rosetta Tharpe (full documentary)
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34 views • August 27, 2018
She's been called the "Grandmother of Rock and Roll". Born in 1915, Sister Rosetta Tharpe is legendary for being ahead of her time and blazing new musical trails. People such as Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, James Brown and Buddy Holly took their cues from her.
In this documentary we get to go back to the 1930's and 1940's Mississippi Delta and follow Rosettas' life and musical talent up to Chicago.
In this documentary we get to go back to the 1930's and 1940's Mississippi Delta and follow Rosettas' life and musical talent up to Chicago.
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