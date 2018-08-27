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How To Cold Brew - By Lake City Coffee's Own Satrical Coffee Meister
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215 views • August 27, 2018
I love smooth coffee. That's why cold brew is one of my favorite brewing methods. It's fast, easy, and you don't need any special equipment. Check out my video. - Lake City Coffee's Own - The Satirical Coffee Meister
Lake City Coffee - "From our roaster to your table in 48 hours" http://lakecitycoffee.com
Lake City Coffee - "From our roaster to your table in 48 hours" http://lakecitycoffee.com
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