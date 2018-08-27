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Five Inspirational Poems by M.N. Hopkins
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40 views • August 27, 2018
This is a video of five of my inspirational poems in the form of peotry known as haiku. I like this Zen like form because of it’s simplicity and it’s ability to lead to reader to their own insights.
1. Guard Humanity
2. We Live In A World
3. Better Tools Will Come
4. You Are Far Stronger
5. Light Will Change The Code
If you enjoyed reading these poems, please click on the link below to read more of my poems at:
Poems by M.N. Hopkins
1. Guard Humanity
2. We Live In A World
3. Better Tools Will Come
4. You Are Far Stronger
5. Light Will Change The Code
If you enjoyed reading these poems, please click on the link below to read more of my poems at:
Poems by M.N. Hopkins
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