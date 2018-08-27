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Political Hit - Before Alex Jones - there was Lyndon LaRouche
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43 views • August 27, 2018
Before Alex Jones Lyndon LaRouche!! A brief overview of how some U.S. Government officials, media, bankers and the Anti-Defamation League - ADL - even the Soviets went after LaRouche - their plan to silence him and his associates in the 1980's.you know someone by their enemies - and LaRouche's enemies are very high elitists, Henry Kissinger, George Bush Sr., are just two.
For those who are concerned it serves you well to know what happened to Lyndon LaRouche.
For those who are concerned it serves you well to know what happened to Lyndon LaRouche.
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