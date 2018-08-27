מחוסנים מהאמת

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57 views • August 27, 2018
טיוח ב- CDC (הגוף הרגולטורי המאשר חיסונים בארה"ב) בשנת 2002 כשנתגלה במחקר פנימי שהחיסון המשולש מעלה סיכון לאוטיזם פי 8! וויליאם תופסון שהיה שותף להונאה ולא יכול לסבול את הידיעה כי הוא שותף לפשע נגד האנושות פנה חוקר עצמאי שבנו נפגע מחיסון והעביר לו את תוצאות האמת של המחקר. נכו להיום 2018 - החיסון עדיין ניתן לתינוקות בני פחות משנה! לפרטים נוספים פנו לאתר של ארגון חסון - למתן מידע על חיסונים.
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