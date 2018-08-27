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Interview L.Fletcher Prouty - MR X Host - Jeff Steinberg
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28 views • August 27, 2018
Leroy Fletcher Prouty (January 24, 1917 – June 5, 2001)[1] served as Chief of Special Operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President John F. Kennedy. Colonel in the U.S. Air Force,-retired from military service to become a bank executive. Became a critic of U.S. foreign policy, particularly the covert activities of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) about which he had considerable inside knowledge. Prouty was the inspiration for the character "Mr. X" in Oliver Stone's film JFK.[2]
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