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Boys for Sale Pt 1
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38 views • August 27, 2018
'Boys for Sale' 1981!
Dr. Tom Philpott an activist prof. of History - Univ of Texas . Exposing sex-trafficking in 1981/91?
The film discusses ..... interstate child trafficking ring in the United States....by political elite."The death of Dr. Tom Philpott
Just days after filming Boys for Sale, Dr. Philpott would die of alleged suicide on October 9, 1991.
More on Tom Philpott . https://steemit.com/pizzagate/@rebelskum/the-cost-of-courage-part-vi-dr-tom-philpott-a-man-ahead-of-his-time
Dr. Tom Philpott an activist prof. of History - Univ of Texas . Exposing sex-trafficking in 1981/91?
The film discusses ..... interstate child trafficking ring in the United States....by political elite."The death of Dr. Tom Philpott
Just days after filming Boys for Sale, Dr. Philpott would die of alleged suicide on October 9, 1991.
More on Tom Philpott . https://steemit.com/pizzagate/@rebelskum/the-cost-of-courage-part-vi-dr-tom-philpott-a-man-ahead-of-his-time
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