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Trudeau Wants to Rob His Subjects of Their Right to Defend Themselves
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12 views • August 27, 2018
"Canada has a growing problem with gun violence—in a country right now that has excessively restrictive gun laws, meaning that the folks in Canada have very little chance at protecting themselves against the wolves among us. But instead of going down another path and allowing people to defend themselves, Trudeau is going down a different path. He's now looking at a handgun ban." —Dan Bongino
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