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Siraj Wahhaj Was on Radar of Federal Counterterrorism Officials for 13 Years?
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18 views • August 27, 2018
"Siraj Wahhaj has apparently been on the radar of federal counterterrorism officials for 13 years on suspicion of jihadist activity... in the meantime this guy builds a compound where they're training starving children to become the next generation of militants and shoot up schools."
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