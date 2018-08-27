© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Conservative Voices are Being Silenced by Left-Leaning Tech Companies
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • August 27, 2018
Benny Johnson of The Daily Caller joins Dan to discuss the dangerous trend of shadow banning and censoring right-leaning content and consider free-market solutions to the problem.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.