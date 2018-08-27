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Dwaine Caraway Hypocritically Called the NRA Criminals
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5 views • August 27, 2018
"Dwaine Caraway, I always respected your willingness to talk to me, as we disagreed on almost everything. When I learned of your guilty plea, I was actually saddened. I liked you as a man—your politics, not so much. I lost that respect yesterday when I found out you were breaking the public's trust at a time when you were making law-abiding gun owners out to be the criminals. Sadly, we now know who the real criminal is." —Grant Stinchfield
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