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The Wandering
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15 views • August 27, 2018
8/26/18-Teaching-(Sun PM Service)
Eleven Days' Journey to the Promised Land Became 40 Years of Wandering in the Wilderness Because of Israel's Unbelief. In the Desert, God Humbled and Proved His People. Also, Some of the Significance of Hebron. Deuteronomy 1:1-2
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Eleven Days' Journey to the Promised Land Became 40 Years of Wandering in the Wilderness Because of Israel's Unbelief. In the Desert, God Humbled and Proved His People. Also, Some of the Significance of Hebron. Deuteronomy 1:1-2
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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