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John McCain Dead At 81 / Pope Francis Asked To 'Step Down' - Full Show
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1267 views • August 27, 2018
August 26th: John McCain Dead - Top neocon Senator John McCain passed away after a months-long battle with a brain tumor. Colleagues from both sides of the aisle - and even George Soros - have expressed their grief over the passing of the veteran and failed presidential candidate. Meanwhile, Pope Francis has been accused of covering up for the ongoing pedophile scandal unfolding in the Vatican.
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