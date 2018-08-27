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Trump Must Declassify The Sins Of The Deep State NOW!
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1016 views • August 27, 2018
Roger Stone talks about why it's now time for president Trump to put the Deep State in their place once and for all before it is too late!
https://www.infowars.com/breaking-treason-master-john-brennan-unveils-coup-plans-against-trump-on-bill-maher/
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https://www.infowars.com/breaking-treason-master-john-brennan-unveils-coup-plans-against-trump-on-bill-maher/
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