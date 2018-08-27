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Top Senators Say Trump Is About To Remove Sessions!
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3165 views • August 27, 2018
President Trump is poised to launch his counter attack against the establishment, where he’s set to fire inept Attorney General Jeff Sessions, purge the traitorous moles within the Deep State, and declassify redacted information pertaining to Hillary Clinton’s email investigation, “Russia collusion” probe. https://www.infowars.com/exclusive-trump-set-to-fire-sessions-purge-deep-state-moles-declassify-bombshell-info/
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