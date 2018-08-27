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Experts: Attacking Trump Will Only Make His Barrier Go Down And People Should Be Afraid
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575 views • August 27, 2018
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is planning to indict Donald Trump Jr. for allgedly lying to the FBI during the many hours of interrogation over the perfectly legal Trump Tower meeting, according to Roger Stone. Trump Jr. may be vulnerable over his sworn, closed-door testimony to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. https://www.infowars.com/world-exclusive-mueller-preparing-to-indict-donald-trump-jr/
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