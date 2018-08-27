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Pourquoi la vidéo du Raptor dissident "Malika Le Pen" n'est pas censurée par Youtube.(13/12/2017)
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21 views • August 27, 2018
Quelques réflexions sur la censure, la dissidence, Marine Le Pen, Mélenchon etc.
Avant de regarder cette vidéo, il est recommandé de regarder la vidéo du Raptor dissident : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qbk8KKfy5MI
Ma vidéo censurée : https://pew.tube/user/LaMiteDansLaCaverne/MJV4xsk
Avant de regarder cette vidéo, il est recommandé de regarder la vidéo du Raptor dissident : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qbk8KKfy5MI
Ma vidéo censurée : https://pew.tube/user/LaMiteDansLaCaverne/MJV4xsk
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