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Migrants ... 2018 ... White South Africans Driven from their FARMS by Genocide
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11 views • August 27, 2018
The South African parliament just voted through a motion by Julius Malema, a Marxist-Leninist extremist, to expropriate white farms without compensation – and the silence from the media is deafening.
Russia is offering to take 15,000 of these farmers, to settle on free land in Russia, if they consent to assimilate.
Russia is offering to take 15,000 of these farmers, to settle on free land in Russia, if they consent to assimilate.
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