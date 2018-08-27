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What is really, really going on? An Interview with Roxy Lopez
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19 views • August 27, 2018
What is REALLY, REALLY going on here? What is happening at the DEEPEST levels? WHY is this happening? We need to ask those questions so we can ask the most important question of all: What can WE do about it? We discuss these questions with Roxy Lopez of http://www.thetruthdenied.com/. THE TRUTH DENIED is a collection from The Truth Denied Team of Investigations, researchers and Radio Show Hosts.
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