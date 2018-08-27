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Understanding Deep Politics Conference - Jim Marrs
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60 views • August 27, 2018
Jim Marrs served as police reporter and general assignments reporter covering stories locally, in Europe and the Middle East. After a leave of absence to serve with a Fourth Army intelligence unit during the Vietnam War, he became military and aerospace writer for the newspaper and an investigative reporter...
See more at:
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/jim-marrs/
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/conference-overview/
http://www.JimMarss.com
See more at:
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/jim-marrs/
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/conference-overview/
http://www.JimMarss.com
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