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Understanding Deep Politics Confernce - Barrie Zwicker
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9 views • August 27, 2018
A well respected life-long Canadian journalist with a documentary and published book as part of his credentials. Mr. Zwicker is an expert on False Flag events and discusses the facts behind the most recent false flags of modern history including, 9/11, the 7/7/05 London Bombings, The Madrid Bombings, the First WTC bombing, the OKC bombing, the Gulf of Tonkin
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/barrie-zwicker/
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/conference-overview/
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/barrie-zwicker/
http://understandingdeeppolitics.org/conference-overview/
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