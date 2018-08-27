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How Dowsing Can Improve Your Life
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28 views • August 27, 2018
When you think of dowsing you probably think of someone using a tree branch to look for water. While that is a type of dowsing, dowsing is far more useful than that. In fact its uses are almost endless and can help you in ways you would never guess. Further, learning the basics of dowsing is easy.
On today's show we have Raymon Grace. Raymon is a master dowser with over 35 years experience.
On today's show we have Raymon Grace. Raymon is a master dowser with over 35 years experience.
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