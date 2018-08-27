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THE BERRY WITH THE HIGHEST ANTIOXIDANT & ORAC SCORE COFFEEBERRY
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20 views • August 27, 2018
PORTION OF PROFIT FUNDS INFOWARS/ ALEX JONES
GO HERE: https://shannondsmith.youngevity.com/sozo-nutritional-beverage-group.html
all-natural drink with no artificial preservatives, flavors or sweeteners. CoffeeBerry; and Veggies, which supply antioxidant
Rich in antioxidants
Supports anti-aging
Supports a healthy cardiovascular system
Helps combat free radicals
statements/products not evaluated by Food & Drug Administration- not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease
GO HERE: https://shannondsmith.youngevity.com/sozo-nutritional-beverage-group.html
all-natural drink with no artificial preservatives, flavors or sweeteners. CoffeeBerry; and Veggies, which supply antioxidant
Rich in antioxidants
Supports anti-aging
Supports a healthy cardiovascular system
Helps combat free radicals
statements/products not evaluated by Food & Drug Administration- not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease
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